Severn Trent Plc 5.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Severn Trent Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SVT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 2650 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.2% from the opening price of 2520 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 168 points and increased 424 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2540 GBX while the 52 week low is 1757.01 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,307.50 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,112.43. There are currently 237,947,140 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,086,604. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £6,008,165,285 GBP.