Severn Trent Plc 4.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Severn Trent Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SVT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2410 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.7% from today’s opening price of 2301 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 38 points and decreased 231 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2716 GBX while the 52 week low is 1891 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,480.86 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,306.45. There are currently 3,508,305,232 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,589,269. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £5,373,046,163 GBP.

