Severn Trent Plc 4.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Severn Trent Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SVT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 2258 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.6% from today’s opening price of 2367 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 36 points and decreased 206 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2716 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1891 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,426.13 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,324.49. There are currently 237,955,986 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,338,228. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £5,668,486,297 GBP.

