Severn Trent Plc 4.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Severn Trent Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SVT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 2250 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 4.3% from today’s opening price of 2158 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 281 points and decreased 366 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2716 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1891 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,515.40 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,301.84. There are currently 237,955,986 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,597,274. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £5,235,031,692 GBP.

