Severn Trent Plc 20.4% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Severn Trent Plc with ticker (LON:SVT) now has a potential upside of 20.4% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 3,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Severn Trent Plc share price of 2,387 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.4%. Trading has ranged between 2,167 (52 week low) and 3,228 (52 week high) with an average of 867,881 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,078,999,117.

Severn Trent Plc provides clean water and waste water services, and develops renewable energy solutions through its businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, except property sales, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig. The Business Services segment includes its operating services businesses, the Green Power business, the Property Development business, and its other non-regulated businesses. Its operating services businesses provide contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom; design, build and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence; and services to developers. The Company’s Green Power business generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology.



