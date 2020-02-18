Severn Trent Plc 2.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Severn Trent Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SVT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 2550 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -2.7% from today’s opening price of 2622 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 43 points and increased 267 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2681 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1891 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,547.52 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,226.18. There are currently 237,951,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 701,137. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £6,300,943,856 GBP.

