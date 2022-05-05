Twitter
Severn Trent Plc -3.8% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Severn Trent Plc with ticker (LON:SVT) now has a potential downside of -3.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 2,950 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Severn Trent Plc share price of 3,063 GBX at opening today (05/05/2022) indicates a potential downside of -3.8%. Trading has ranged between 2,400 (52 week low) and 3,228 (52 week high) with an average of 650,766 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,668,989,776.

Severn Trent Plc provides clean water and waste water services and develops renewable energy solutions through its businesses. The Company provides solutions through two businesses segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Company’s Regulated Water and Waste Water business includes the wholesale water and waste water activities. It focuses on wholesale operations and engineering, and household customer services. Its Business Services includes the Company’s Operating Services businesses, the Green Power business, the Property Development business and other non-regulated businesses, including affinity products and searches. The Company’s Operating Services businesses provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence. Business Services, through Severn Trent Green Power, generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, crop, hydropower, wind turbines and solar technology.



