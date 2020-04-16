Severfield PLC 28.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Severfield PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SFR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Severfield PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 85 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 28.3% from the opening price of 66.25 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.25 points and decreased 19.75 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 96 GBX while the 52 week low is 57.2 GBX.

Severfield PLC has a 50 day moving average of 77.65 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 75.55. There are currently 305,928,087 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 212,780. Market capitalisation for LON:SFR is £206,207,649 GBP.

