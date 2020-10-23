ServiceNow – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

ServiceNow found using ticker (NOW) have now 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 600 and 165 calculating the average target price we see 488.48. With the stocks previous close at 518.19 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 483.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 414.86. The market cap for the company is $97,872m. Company Website: http://www.servicenow.com

ServiceNow provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers’ toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional, training, and customer support services; and certification programs. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. The company sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

