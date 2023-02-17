ServiceNow – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

ServiceNow with ticker code (NOW) have now 35 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 640 and 370 calculating the average target price we see 519.57. With the stocks previous close at 463.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 419.8 and the 200 day MA is 431.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $92,099m. Company Website: https://www.servicenow.com

The potential market cap would be $103,149m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ServiceNow provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise’s employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.