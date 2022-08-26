ServiceNow – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

ServiceNow found using ticker (NOW) have now 34 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 850 and 310 with a mean TP of 558.82. With the stocks previous close at 457.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 468.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 533.13. The company has a market cap of $94,138m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.servicenow.com

The potential market cap would be $114,981m based on the market concensus.

ServiceNow provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise’s employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.