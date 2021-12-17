ServiceNow – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

ServiceNow found using ticker (NOW) have now 35 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 850 and 466.8 and has a mean target at 730.71. Now with the previous closing price of 647.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 662 while the 200 day moving average is 576.75. The company has a market cap of $121,187m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.servicenow.com

ServiceNow provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise’s employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and enterprise development operations product for developers’ toolchain. In addition, it offers security incident management, threat enrichment intelligence, vulnerability response management, and security incident intelligence sharing security operation products; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, training, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.