Seritage Growth Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Seritage Growth Properties with ticker code (SRG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 16 and 16 and has a mean target at 16. Now with the previous closing price of 15.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The day 50 moving average is 13.36 and the 200 day MA is 11.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $816m. Company Website: http://www.seritage.com

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 171 wholly-owned properties and 28 joint venture properties totaling approximately 31.6 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company’s mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

