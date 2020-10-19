Seritage Growth Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Seritage Growth Properties with ticker code (SRG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.19 and the 200 day MA is 11.39. The market cap for the company is $753m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seritage.com

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 171 wholly-owned properties and 28 joint venture properties totaling approximately 31.6 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company’s mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

