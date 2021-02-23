Twitter
Serinus Energy Moftinu – 1008 Well Flows 4.0 MMscf/d on Test

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN), has today announced the flow-test results of the Moftinu-1008 well in Romania. The well flowed 4.0 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscf/d”) (approximately 667 boe/d) on test.  As previously announced, the Moftinu-1008 well was drilled to 1,000 metres.

The well has four gas-bearing sands that appeared on logs: A1, A2, A3, and B1. All four zones were perforated and completed. Out of these four zones, the Company decided to commence testing the A2 and A3 sands separately and comingled.

The well testing procedure and results are as follows:

·   Moftinu-1008 started flowing from the A2 and A3 sands on a 12/64″ choke followed by incremental increases in choke size up to 44/64″, and a final eight-hour build-up period.  The total comingled flow time from the A2 and A3 sands was 12.5 hours.

·   On the 44/64″ choke size, the well flowed at an average rate of 4.0 MMscf/d with no progressive pressure decrease throughout the test.

The well is now awaiting tie-in as the flowline connecting in to the Moftinu Gas Plant has been completed and requires final pressure testing.

Serinus Energy plc is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

