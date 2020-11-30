Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Serinus Energy Increasing production, increasing cashflow (Interview)

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) CEO Jeffrey Auld joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the successful raise of $21m. Jeffrey explains what the proceeds will be used for, provides further details around the EBRD deal terms, what this means for the company and how it now affects the longer term plans for the company.

Serinus Energy is a low-cost onshore oil and gas producer with producing assets in Romania and Tunisia.  The current management has worked to reduce the per barrel of oil equivalent cost base from USD22.81/boe in 2016 to USD8.96/boe in the nine months to 30 September of 2020.

The Company has increased annual average production from 379 boe/d in 2017 to 2,415 boe/d in the nine months to 30 September 2020.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Serinus Energy plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy Increasing production, increasing cashflow (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.