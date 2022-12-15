Serinus Energy CTF-04 rig has completed rig-up, preparing for operations

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced that the CTF-04 rig has completed rig-up and is preparing to commence operations. This operation will install the first submersible pump into the Sabria W-1 well as part of the Company’s Artificial Lift programme for the Sabria field. The completion of the planned operation is expected to take 60 days. Independent engineering analysis by SGS has determined that a successful workover and pump installation has an estimated initial mean increase in gross production of 796 boe/d.

Upon completion of the workover and pump installation at Sabria W-1, the rig will immediately move to the Sabria N-2 well to perform a workover to recomplete the well. This well was drilled in 1980 but was damaged during completion and, although in proximity to producing wells, was not able to flow oil to surface due to damage during completion. The workover program will re-complete the well and remove any wellbore restrictions.

Sabria is a large, conventional oilfield which the Company’s independent reservoir engineers have estimated to have approximately 445 million barrels of oil-originally-in-place. Of this oil-in-place only 1.0% has been produced to date due to a low rate of development on the field. The installation of artificial lift in the Sabria wells and the recompletion of the N-2 well is expected to result in a material increase in Sabria oil and gas production.

Serinus Energy is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.