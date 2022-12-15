Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Serinus Energy CTF-04 rig has completed rig-up, preparing for operations

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced that the CTF-04 rig has completed rig-up and is preparing to commence operations. This operation will install the first submersible pump into the Sabria W-1 well as part of the Company’s Artificial Lift programme for the Sabria field. The completion of the planned operation is expected to take 60 days. Independent engineering analysis by SGS has determined that a successful workover and pump installation has an estimated initial mean increase in gross production of 796 boe/d.

Upon completion of the workover and pump installation at Sabria W-1, the rig will immediately move to the Sabria N-2 well to perform a workover to recomplete the well.  This well was drilled in 1980 but was damaged during completion and, although in proximity to producing wells, was not able to flow oil to surface due to damage during completion.  The workover program will re-complete the well and remove any wellbore restrictions. 

Sabria is a large, conventional oilfield which the Company’s independent reservoir engineers have estimated to have approximately 445 million barrels of oil-originally-in-place. Of this oil-in-place only 1.0% has been produced to date due to a low rate of development on the field. The installation of artificial lift in the Sabria wells and the recompletion of the N-2 well is expected to result in a material increase in Sabria oil and gas production.

Serinus Energy is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.