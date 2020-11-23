Twitter
Serinus Energy costs down, production up and a positive outlook (Interview)

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) CEO Jeffrey Auld joins DirectorsTalk to discuss interim results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020. Jeffrey explains the impact COVID has had over the period, what’s helped generate positive operating cashflow despite commodity prices, sustaining a low production costs, progress on the M-1008 well and other work programmes for 2021.

Serinus Energy plc is an international oil company with operations in Romania and Tunisia. The focus of the Company is to enhance shareholder value by growing oil and gas production through the efficient allocation of capital.

Through our large and extensive land base, the Company has identified a significant future opportunity set that provides growth beyond our existing production and development projects.

The management of Serinus has extensive experience and a proven track record of prudent oversight in the allocation of shareholder capital.

Serinus Energy plc

Serinus Energy
