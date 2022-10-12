Serinus Energy buys back 50,000 of its ordinary shares

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced that on 11 October 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of nil par value at an average price paid per share of 10.00 pence per share.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,864,986 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 111,201,087 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

About Serinus

Serinus Energy is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.