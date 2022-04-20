Serinus Energy AGM to be held in St Helier, Jersey

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced that a Notice of Meeting has been posted to shareholders and filed for the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 May 2022 at Fairway Trust Limited, 2nd Floor, The Le Gallais Building, 54 Bath Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1FW at 10:00am (BST). The Notice of Meeting and Proxy can be found on the Company’s website at https://serinusenergy.com/shareholder-information/

About Serinus Energy

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.