Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Serco Group plc 26.3% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Broker Ratings

Serco Group plc with ticker (LON:SRP) now has a potential upside of 26.3% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Serco Group plc share price of 133 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 26.3%. Trading has ranged between 112 (52 week low) and 148 (52 week high) with an average of 2,251,661 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,653,430,118.

Serco Group plc is a provider of public services. The Company operates around the world across five sectors: defense, justice & immigration, transport, health and citizen services. The Company’s segments are: UK & Europe, which offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense, health, justice & immigration and transport delivered to United Kingdom (UK) government, UK devolved authorities and other public sector customers; Americas, which offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense and transport delivered to United States (US) federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments and the Canadian government; AsPac, which offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense, justice & immigration and transport in the Asia Pacific region; Middle East offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense, health and transport in the Middle East region, and Corporate, which includes central and head office costs.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.