Serco Group plc 26.3% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Serco Group plc with ticker (LON:SRP) now has a potential upside of 26.3% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Serco Group plc share price of 133 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 26.3%. Trading has ranged between 112 (52 week low) and 148 (52 week high) with an average of 2,251,661 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,653,430,118.



Serco Group plc is a provider of public services. The Company operates around the world across five sectors: defense, justice & immigration, transport, health and citizen services. The Company’s segments are: UK & Europe, which offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense, health, justice & immigration and transport delivered to United Kingdom (UK) government, UK devolved authorities and other public sector customers; Americas, which offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense and transport delivered to United States (US) federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments and the Canadian government; AsPac, which offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense, justice & immigration and transport in the Asia Pacific region; Middle East offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense, health and transport in the Middle East region, and Corporate, which includes central and head office costs.







