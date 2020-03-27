Serco Group plc 25% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Serco Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SRP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Serco Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 160 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 25.0% from the opening price of 128.04 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 29.76 points and decreased 36.86 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 169 GBX while the 52 week low is 97 GBX.

Serco Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 151.04 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 151.30. There are currently 873,100,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,533,615. Market capitalisation for LON:SRP is £1,498,641,280 GBP.

