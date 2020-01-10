Serco Group plc 13.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Serco Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SRP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Serco Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 180 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.8% from today’s opening price of 158.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.2 points and increased 6.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 165.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 108 GBX.

Serco Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 158.84 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 145.19. There are currently 1,223,380,637 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,298,988. Market capitalisation for LON:SRP is £1,971,125,569 GBP.