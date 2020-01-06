Serco Group plc 12.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Serco Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SRP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Serco Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 185 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 12.1% from the opening price of 165 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15.6 points and increased 18.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 165.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 95.6 GBX.

Serco Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 158.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 144.52. There are currently 1,223,380,637 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,311,106. Market capitalisation for LON:SRP is £1,976,983,184 GBP.