Serco Group plc 11.6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Serco Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SRP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Serco Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 150 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 11.6% from the opening price of 134.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 11.2 points and decreased 31.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 169 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 97 GBX.

Serco Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 135.86 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 150.15. There are currently 1,233,380,637 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,540,804. Market capitalisation for LON:SRP is £1,651,496,597 GBP.

