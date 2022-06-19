Twitter
SentinelOne – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

SentinelOne with ticker code (S) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 25 with a mean TP of 35.72. With the stocks previous close at 21.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 64.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.76 while the 200 day moving average is 45.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,492m. Find out more information at: https://www.sentinelone.com

The potential market cap would be $10,666m based on the market concensus.

SentinelOne operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company’s Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization’s endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs and changed its name to SentinelOne in March 2021. SentinelOne was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

