SentinelOne – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.6% Upside

SentinelOne with ticker code (S) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 15.5 with a mean TP of 24.23. Now with the previous closing price of 14.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.71 and the 200 day MA is 24.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,748m. Company Website: https://www.sentinelone.com

The potential market cap would be $6,059m based on the market concensus.

SentinelOne operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company’s Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization’s endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs and changed its name to SentinelOne in March 2021. SentinelOne was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.