SentinelOne – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.8% Upside

SentinelOne with ticker code (S) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 37.21. Now with the previous closing price of 23.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.8%. The 50 day MA is 25.61 and the 200 day moving average is 30.32. The company has a market cap of $6,579m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sentinelone.com

The potential market cap would be $10,511m based on the market concensus.

SentinelOne operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company’s Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization’s endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs and changed its name to SentinelOne in March 2021. SentinelOne was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

