SentinelOne – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

SentinelOne with ticker code (S) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 42 with a mean TP of 64.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 56.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.5 while the 200 day moving average is 53.88. The market cap for the company is $10,407m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sentinelone.com

The potential market cap would be $16,253m based on the market concensus.

SentinelOne operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization’s endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs and changed its name to SentinelOne in March 2021. SentinelOne was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

