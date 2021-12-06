SentinelOne – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

SentinelOne with ticker code (S) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 60 with a mean TP of 75.79. With the stocks previous close at 50.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The day 50 moving average is 61.78 while the 200 day moving average is 57.85. The market cap for the company is $12,252m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sentinelone.com

SentinelOne operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization’s endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs and changed its name to SentinelOne in March 2021. SentinelOne was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.