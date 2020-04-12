Sensus Healthcare – Consenus Indicates Potential 192.5% Upside

Sensus Healthcare found using ticker (SRTS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 7.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 192.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.97 and the 200 day moving average is 4.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $43m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sensushealthcare.com

Sensus Healthcare manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare has a research and development agreement with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania to collaborate on clinical research and development for robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

