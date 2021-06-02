Sensus Healthcare – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Sensus Healthcare with ticker code (SRTS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.95 calculating the average target price we see 4.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.13 while the 200 day moving average is 2.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $57m. Find out more information at: http://www.sensushealthcare.com

Sensus Healthcare manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.