Sensus Healthcare – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Sensus Healthcare with ticker code (SRTS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.95 calculating the average target price we see 4.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.13 and the 200 day moving average is 2.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $57m. Find out more information at: http://www.sensushealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $75m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sensus Healthcare manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.