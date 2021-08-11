Sensus Healthcare – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Sensus Healthcare found using ticker (SRTS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.95 with the average target price sitting at 4.43. Now with the previous closing price of 3.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.13 and the 200 day moving average is 2.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $57m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sensushealthcare.com

Sensus Healthcare manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.