Sensient Technologies Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Sensient Technologies Corporati with ticker code (SXT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 84. With the stocks previous close at 78.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 74.73 and the 200 day MA is 77.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,261m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sensient.com

The potential market cap would be $3,508m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries. The Color Group segment provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for personal care, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Specialty Markets trade names. Sensient Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.