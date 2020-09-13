Sensient Technologies Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Sensient Technologies Corporati with ticker code (SXT) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 58 with a mean TP of 66. Now with the previous closing price of 56.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The day 50 moving average is 54.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.61. The company has a market cap of $2,375m. Company Website: http://www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

