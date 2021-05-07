Sensient Technologies Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Sensient Technologies Corporati with ticker code (SXT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 79.33. Now with the previous closing price of 73.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 64.65 and the 200 day moving average is 55.52. The company has a market cap of $3,058m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.