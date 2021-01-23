Sensient Technologies Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Sensient Technologies Corporati found using ticker (SXT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 68 with a mean TP of 79.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.52. The company has a market cap of $3,058m. Find out more information at: http://www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.