Sensient Technologies Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Sensient Technologies Corporati with ticker code (SXT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 94 and 70 and has a mean target at 85.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 72.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.47. The company has a market cap of $3,018m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sensient.com

The potential market cap would be $3,522m based on the market concensus.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

