Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl found using ticker (ST) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 51.42. Now with the previous closing price of 51.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .3%. The day 50 moving average is 46.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.41. The company has a market cap of $7,914m. Find out more information at: http://www.sensata.com

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors. Its products are used in mission-critical systems; and subsystems of automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment, including tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, air conditioning, and regenerative braking. This segment serves automotive, heavy vehicle, and off-road industries, as well as agriculture original equipment manufacturers (OEM), suppliers, and aftermarket distributors. The Sensing Solutions segment provides various application-specific sensor and control products used in aerospace market and various industrial markets, including small appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; semiconductor; material handling; factory automation; and water management markets. Its products include pressure, temperature, and position sensors; motor and compressor protectors; solid state relays; bimetal electromechanical controls; thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers; power inverters; motor starters; thermostats; switches; and charge controllers, as well as linear and rotary position sensors, linear variable differential transformers, and aircraft controls. This segment serves OEMs in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, material handling, factory automation, and aerospace industries, as well as aerospace, and motor and compressor suppliers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.