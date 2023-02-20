Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl found using ticker (ST) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 49 with a mean TP of 56. With the stocks previous close at 52.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.71 and the 200 day MA is 43.43. The market cap for the company is $7,955m. Company Website: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $8,505m based on the market concensus.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers. This segment also provides hardware and services for fleet transportation and logistics customers, and end users. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure, temperature, and position sensors; motor and compressor protectors; high-voltage contactors; solid state relays; bimetal electromechanical controls; power inverters; charge controllers; battery management systems; operator controls; and power conversion systems. The company operates in the United States, China, the Netherlands, Korea, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

