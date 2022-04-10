Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl found using ticker (ST) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 45 with a mean TP of 65.37. Now with the previous closing price of 48.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.4 and the 200 day MA is 57.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,530m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $10,202m based on the market concensus.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management. This segment serves customers in the automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road industries. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure and position sensors, motor and compressor protectors, high-voltage contactors, solid state relays, bimetal electromechanical controls, power inverters, charge controllers, battery management systems, operator controls, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.