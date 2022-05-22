Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.7% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl with ticker code (ST) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 59.44. Now with the previous closing price of 44.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.7%. The day 50 moving average is 48.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.78. The company has a market cap of $7,052m. Company Website: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $9,428m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management. This segment serves customers in the automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road industries. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure and position sensors, motor and compressor protectors, high-voltage contactors, solid state relays, bimetal electromechanical controls, power inverters, charge controllers, battery management systems, operator controls, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.