Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sensata Technologies Holding pl with ticker code (ST) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 59.44. Now with the previous closing price of 44.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.7%. The day 50 moving average is 48.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.78. The company has a market cap of $7,052m. Company Website: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $9,428m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management. This segment serves customers in the automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road industries. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure and position sensors, motor and compressor protectors, high-voltage contactors, solid state relays, bimetal electromechanical controls, power inverters, charge controllers, battery management systems, operator controls, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

You might also enjoy reading  Sensata Technologies Holding pl - Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.