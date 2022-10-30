Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl found using ticker (ST) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 49.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The 50 day MA is 40.14 while the 200 day moving average is 46.76. The market cap for the company is $6,258m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $7,831m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management. This segment serves customers in the automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road industries. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure and position sensors, motor and compressor protectors, high-voltage contactors, solid state relays, bimetal electromechanical controls, power inverters, charge controllers, battery management systems, operator controls, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.