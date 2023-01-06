Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl found using ticker (ST) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 51.19. With the stocks previous close at 41.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The day 50 moving average is 42.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,408m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $7,902m based on the market concensus.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management. This segment serves customers in the automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road industries. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure and position sensors, motor and compressor protectors, high-voltage contactors, solid state relays, bimetal electromechanical controls, power inverters, charge controllers, battery management systems, operator controls, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.