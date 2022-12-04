Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl with ticker code (ST) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 41 and has a mean target at 51.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day MA is 41.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.97. The company has a market cap of $6,917m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $7,770m based on the market concensus.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management. This segment serves customers in the automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road industries. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure and position sensors, motor and compressor protectors, high-voltage contactors, solid state relays, bimetal electromechanical controls, power inverters, charge controllers, battery management systems, operator controls, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.