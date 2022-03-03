Twitter
Senior plc 8.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Senior plc with ticker (LON:SNR) now has a potential upside of 8.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Senior plc share price of 138 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 8.3%. Trading has ranged between 100 (52 week low) and 187 (52 week high) with an average of 370,010 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £568,287,000.

Senior plc is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered, technology components and systems for principal original equipment producers in the aerospace and defense, land vehicle and power and energy markets across the world. It operates through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division serves both the commercial aerospace and defense markets with a range of products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines. The Flexonics division serves markets with products for land vehicle emission control thermal management and industrial process control applications. Its Aerospace products include aerospace ducting, aerospace fabricated components, aerospace machined components, bellows and seals, couplings and valves, and hydraulic and fuel systems, among others. Its Flexonics products include automotive common rail, fuel cells, automotive drain tube and fabric expansion joints, among others.



