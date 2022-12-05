Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Senior plc 6.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Senior plc with ticker (LON:SNR) now has a potential upside of 6.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Senior plc share price of 130 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 6.9%. Trading has ranged between 111 (52 week low) and 153 (52 week high) with an average of 298,591 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £524,272,500.

Senior plc is an international engineering solutions provider. The Company designs and manufactures components and systems for the original equipment manufacturers in the worldwide aerospace, defense, land vehicle and power and energy markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace segment serves both the commercial aerospace and defense markets with a range of products and systems for fluid conveyance, gas turbine engines and structures. The Flexonics segment provides products and systems for applications in land vehicle, power and energy and adjacent markets. Its Aerospace products include aerospace ducting, aerospace-fabricated components, aerospace machined components, bellows and seals, couplings and valves, and hydraulic and fuel systems, machined aerostructures, and composite ducting, among others. The Company’s Flexonics products include automotive common rail, fuel cells, automotive drain tube, and fabric expansion joints, among others.



You might also enjoy reading  Senior plc 14.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.