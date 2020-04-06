Senior plc 4.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Senior plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SNR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 67 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 4.5% from the opening price of 64.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 64.6 points and decreased 122.9 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 237 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 45.13 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 134.83 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 178.55. There are currently 419,418,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,078,850. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £278,913,024 GBP.

