Senior plc 39.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Senior plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SNR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Senior plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 85 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 39.1% from the opening price of 61.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17.25 points and decreased 99.3 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 237 GBX while the 52 week low is 45.13 GBX.

Senior plc has a 50 day moving average of 110.59 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 169.46. There are currently 1,874,628,130 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,767,955. Market capitalisation for LON:SNR is £253,538,233 GBP.

